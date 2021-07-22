Barclays PLC Buys 17,240 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of ChromaDex worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

