Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.73) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 461 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,127.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

