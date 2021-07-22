Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of BHB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 29,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.