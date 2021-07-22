Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

