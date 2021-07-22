BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,874. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

