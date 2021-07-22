Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,759 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 1,817.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 989,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 1,016.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 767,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

