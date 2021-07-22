Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

