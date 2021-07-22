Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.56 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of DermTech worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DermTech by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 131,083 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DermTech by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,203 shares of company stock worth $8,897,960. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

