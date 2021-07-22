Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.52 Million Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDMN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $675.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.