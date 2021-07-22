Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,811 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $122.74 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

