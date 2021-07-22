Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$123.59. 1,216,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,131. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$72.44 and a 52-week high of C$130.40. The stock has a market cap of C$80.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$125.99.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

