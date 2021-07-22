Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 547,406 shares.The stock last traded at $96.32 and had previously closed at $95.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

