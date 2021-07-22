Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,298 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

