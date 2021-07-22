Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

