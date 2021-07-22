Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73.

