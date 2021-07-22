Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $39,000 Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

BUG opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $30.27.

