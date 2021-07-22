Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

FMTX stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

