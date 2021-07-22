Bank of Montreal Can Has $37,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 76.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

