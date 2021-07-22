Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.55%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

