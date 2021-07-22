Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

