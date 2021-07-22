Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Bank First stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The stock has a market cap of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

