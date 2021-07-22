Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

