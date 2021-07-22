Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 6,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.