B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in B2Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

