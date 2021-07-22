B. Riley Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

