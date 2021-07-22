Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 15,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.