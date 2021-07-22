AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of AxoGen worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

