AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

