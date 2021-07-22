Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

AVT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

