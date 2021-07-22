Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish Sells 23,510 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

