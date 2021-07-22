Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Avation shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 10,699 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.01.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

