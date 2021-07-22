Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

