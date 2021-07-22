AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $111.81 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 8525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

