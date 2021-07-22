AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Up 58.4%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s share price was up 58.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

