AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.53 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.