Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,740 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

