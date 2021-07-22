ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,497. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

