ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get ATCO alerts:

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.