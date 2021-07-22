AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,435 ($110.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,311.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

