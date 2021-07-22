Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.10 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

