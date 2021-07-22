ASOS’s (ASOMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOMY opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. ASOS has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

