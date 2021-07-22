ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

ASML traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $732.87. 24,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $680.44. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

