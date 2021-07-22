ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $730.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $723.01. The stock has a market cap of $306.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $680.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

