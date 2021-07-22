ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $721.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

