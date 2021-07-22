ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $353.34

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $353.34 and last traded at $346.38, with a volume of 2122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.96.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

