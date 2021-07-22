ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.96. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $347.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

