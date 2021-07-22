Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 5.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 54,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,727,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

