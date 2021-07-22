Ashford (AINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashford alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.