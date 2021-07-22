Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $77.55

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.55, but opened at $80.49. Arvinas shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 22,440 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

