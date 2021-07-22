Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $97.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

